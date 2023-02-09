Suspicious person seen vandalizing property

Early this morning a man was reportedly destroying property inside a shop and outside near Winchell's and KFC.

At 6:49 am this morning a suspicious person was reported to the Sheriff's Department in the 1000 block of S. Mission Rd. in the parking lot containing Kentucky Fried Chicken, Winchell's, Dominoes, and Rosa's. At 8;22 am another call was received about vandalism. The local businesses are working to clean up what's left from a man that was walking around destroying concrete trash receptacles and vandalizing the area.

The Sheriff's department is currently looking for the suspect. From the photo, it appears the man only has one shoe. IF anyone sees this man, call 9-1-1.

A witness in the Albertson's parking lot said she saw him and he was acting crazy, throwing stuff everywhere.