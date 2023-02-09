UPDATE: Homicide Lt. gives update on shooting victims

Shooting took place at Atkins Nursery

UPDATE: 8:30 pm from SDSO Homicide Lt. Steffan

https://fb.watch/iCSyuAP3BS/ to watch the press conference

Homicide Lieutenant Chris Steffen gave a press conference tonight releasing more information on the three victims of the mass shooting that took place at Atkins Nursery. All three victims were shot in the upper torso. One man passed away who was in his 70s. The two surviving victims included a man in his 50s and a woman in her thirties. Lt. Steffan reported that the woman who was shot was the daughter of the shooter.

UPDATE: 6 pm

SDSO Sheriff press release

A man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Fallbrook.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10 in the 3100 block of Reche Road.

Deputies with the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation and the North County Fire Protection District received 9-1-1 calls about a shooting at a nursery. When they arrived on scene, they found at least three people with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital. One person did not survive.

Deputies began an immediate search of the nursery and took a man into custody without incident.

At this time, there is no further threat to the community.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), as well as Carlsbad, Escondido and Oceanside Police Departments are assisting.

Reche Road is closed between Old Highway 395 and Gird Road.

This area remains an active crime scene with many witnesses to talk to and evidence to gather.

San Diego County Sheriff's Homicide Detail is on scene and is leading the investigation.

Rodaje – Fallbrook

Sospechoso de tiroteo mortal bajo custodia.

Un hombre está bajo custodia en relación con un tiroteo en Fallbrook.

Sucedió justo antes de las 3:00 p.m. del viernes 10 de febrero en la cuadra 3100 de Reche Road.

Los oficiales del Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation y North County Fire Protection District recibieron llamadas al 9-1-1 sobre un tiroteo en un vivero de plantas. Cuando llegaron a la escena, encontraron al menos a tres personas con heridas de bala. Las víctimas fueron llevadas a un hospital. Una persona no sobrevivió.

Los oficiales del Alguacil comenzaron una búsqueda inmediata de el vivero y detuvieron a un hombre sin incidentes.

En este momento, no hay más amenaza para la comunidad.

Los oficiales del California Highway Patrol (CHP), así como los Departamentos de Policía de Carlsbad, Escondido y Oceanside están ayudando.

Reche Road está cerrada entre Old Highway 395 y Gird Road.

Esta área sigue siendo una escena del crimen activa con muchos testigos con los que hablar y pruebas para reunir.

El Detalle de Homicidios del Alguacil del Condado de San Diego está en la escena y está liderando la investigación.

UPDATE: 5:30 pm. Uploading video of press conference to facebook. A suspect is in custody and the shooter was a 76-year-old hispanic man, according to San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez. Reche Rd continues to be closed.

UPDATE: 4:43 PM

This is still an active crime scene and there is a suspect in custody.

UPDATE: 3:30 pm

Village News The media in Fallbrook for the press conference with Sheriff Kelly Martinez.2

NCFPD PIO John Choi has confirmed that there is an active crime scene right now and they have at least three victims, including one death in the 3100 block of Reche Rd. "Two people have been transported." Another source is reporting that the shooter has been incapacitated.

UPDATE: 3:15 pm

A source in the area is reporting that Reche is closed to the west starting at Rabbit Hill to Scooter Ln. and it is being reported as mass casualty with as many as three victims. The shooter is still at large. It is being referred to as a mass casualty scene.

Gunshots, assault with a deadly weapon reported

An assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 3100 block of Reche Rd. at 2:44 pm today, Friday. This is a breaking story. More will be reported as information becomes available.