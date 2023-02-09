Making housing affordable

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Workforce housing and affordable housing for seniors are both vital. I want to give you an update on some progress we’ve made in this realm.

The Alvarado Senior Village is a proposed senior housing project in Fallbrook. This week, the county awarded $6.1 million to partner with constructing this 54-unit facility. This is vital as this project will house very low-income seniors in need.

Also, late last year, we voted unanimously to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless.

The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will provide a monthly rental subsidy of $500, paid directly to the landlord of a low-income senior San Diegan.

To qualify, an applicant must be at least 55 years old and the head of household. The applicant’s household income may not exceed 50% of the area median income, and the household must be severely rent-burdened, which is defined as paying more than 50% of household income towards housing.

The application window is now open. In order to get an application, send an email to [email protected] or call 619-980-4168.

Back in 2021, I was on hand for the groundbreaking of Villa Serena – National Core's workforce housing project in San Marcos. The 85 affordable housing units included eight units for young adults along with those aging out of the foster care system within the affordable housing development.

Phase 2 will begin construction soon and this week the county announced they will be allocating $6.6 million to help construct this 63-unit project.

Finally, the Breezewood Apartments is an existing housing development that will be receiving project-based housing vouchers to support the residents in remaining in stable housing. The housing voucher allows the residents to pay 30% of their income for rent with the voucher covering the balance of the rent.