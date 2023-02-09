Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Warriors share Avocado League girls water polo championship

 
Last updated 2/9/2023



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

After Fallbrook High School’s girls water polo team won six Valley League championships in seven years, the North County Conference assigned Fallbrook to a more competitive league. The 2021-22 Warriors had a 1-4 Palomar League record, and Fallbrook joined the Avocado League for 2023.

The Warriors’ regular season ended Feb. 3 with a victory over San Pasqual, giving Fallbrook a 4-1 league record and a share of the Avocado League championship.

“We did well,” said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond.

Fallbrook’s only league loss was at Del Norte, and that g...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

