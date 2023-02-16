Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Brauer named to fall deans' list at Nebraska

 
LINCOLN, Neb. – Ava Brauer of Fallbrook has been named to the deans’ list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Brauer, a freshman majoring in mathematics, was named to the dean’s list for the College of Arts and Sciences.

More than 6,900 students at Nebraska were named to the deans' list for the fall semester.

Qualification for the deans' list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. The qua...



