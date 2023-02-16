County auction of properties could bring in Over $4,800,000

Bidders must register by March 3 to participate

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced bidder registration is now open for the 2023 online property tax auction. A total of 448 properties have been in default for over five years and, in accordance with the California Revenue & Taxation Code, are now for sale.

“These properties have been in tax default for five or more years. It’s time to get the properties back on the tax roll generating revenue for important public services,” said McAllister. “Our online system makes it simple to research and bid on a variety of properties across San Die...