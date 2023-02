FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society will be showing videos from recent Tucson Mineral Shows, followed by a silent auction of selected mineral-related items at its next meeting, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

The FGMS meeting room is at 123 W. Alvarado St. All are welcome to attend, no fee. Refreshments will be provided; all donations are appreciated.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society.