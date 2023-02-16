Hear about Amtrak's Net Zero and Climate Resilience Strategy

Nechama Lowy, program specialist at Amtrak, will present Amtrak's net zero and climate resilience strategy, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present Nechama Lowy, program specialist at Amtrak, to discuss Amtrak's net zero and climate resilience strategy on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

To further strengthen its role as a provider in sustainable transportation, Amtrak set a target of net-zero emissions by 2045, as part of an overall climate commitment, across the national network and all business functions. Climate change is a global crisis requiring bold collective action to curb emissions and mitigate irreversible environmental and societal damage.

Nechama will discuss Amtrak's Net Zero and Climate Resilience Strategy, with time for a Q&A at the end. She is the program specialist for sustainability at Amtrak where she leads communications and programming throughout the year to educate, promote, and raise awareness of sustainability at Amtrak.

Her main projects include the annual Sustainability Report, CDP Response, Earth Day events, and helping departments integrate sustainability into their educational materials. She joined Amtrak in April 2022 and has since become an avid rail advocate, making it her life's mission to ask her friends if they considered taking Amtrak instead of driving or flying.

Fallbrook Climate Action Team is an all-volunteer group. FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zom link, sign up for the group's eblast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.