Lee Caperton Forman passed away Jan. 11, 2023, surrounded by friends and family. Lee was born Aug. 26, 1949, in Long Beach, Calif. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High school in 1967 and earned his bachelors in history at CSULB.

In 1983, he moved to Fallbrook and worked at the post office where he met his late wife Judy Garrett. Lee was a wonderful friend, husband and father.

A celebration of life will be held in Fallbrook, Feb. 26, 2023. Contact Megan for details at [email protected]