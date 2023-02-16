Michelle's Place offers educational scholarships

FALLBROOK – Applications are open until March 15 for three educational scholarship opportunities through Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center. Applicants must live within the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino, or North San Diego County.

Each scholarship specifies its own criteria which can be found at https://michellesplace.org/programs-designed-to-empower/. Awardees will be selected by a review committee of volunteers and community members who support continuing education and the vision of Michelle’s Place, that no one should face cancer alone.

The Michelle’s Place Scho...