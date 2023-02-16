Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Michelle's Place offers educational scholarships

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/15/2023 at 7:53pm



FALLBROOK – Applications are open until March 15 for three educational scholarship opportunities through Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center. Applicants must live within the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino, or North San Diego County.

Each scholarship specifies its own criteria which can be found at https://michellesplace.org/programs-designed-to-empower/. Awardees will be selected by a review committee of volunteers and community members who support continuing education and the vision of Michelle’s Place, that no one should face cancer alone.

The Michelle’s Place Scho...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023