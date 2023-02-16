Palomar hosts Black History Month workshops

SAN MARCOS – For the third year, educators and students from Palomar College and around the country are exploring the history and creativity of Black History Month with a series of workshops available on Zoom and in person at the College’s San Marcos campus.

“To be able to offer this many workshops and have this much collaboration is just monumental,” said Amber Colbert, assistant professor of sociology and founder of the Palomar Black Faculty and Staff Association, which is hosting the events.

“It’s a way to expose everyone, regardless of race, to the history of Black America t...