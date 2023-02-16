Pilot program for older adults offers rental subsidy

Cassie Klapp

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities is launching a pilot program to provide 222 seniors at risk of experiencing homelessness a rental subsidy.

This program was approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors last September. Eligible adults over 55 years old would be provided $500 a month for 18 months to help them stabilize. Assistance payments are anticipated to begin this spring.

San Diego's 55 years or older population is expected to balloon to more than 1.1 million people by 2030...