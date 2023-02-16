Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Internationally renowned pianist Novacek to perform in Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/15/2023 at 7:48pm

Fallbrook Music Society presents internationally renowned pianist John Novacek in concert at Mission Theater, Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. This concert is free admission. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Critically-acclaimed and highly sought-after pianist John Novacek will perform in concert at the Mission Theater on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. Novacek regularly tours the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia as a soloist and chamber musician – it will be a rare opportunity for the community to hear him in this not-to-be-missed Fallbrook performance.

Fallbrook Music Society President Bob Freaney said, "Piano virtuoso John Novacek will impress our audience with an intimate and inspiring afternoon of works by well-known classical composers, and a few surprises: three of his...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/16/2023 05:32