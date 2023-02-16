Internationally renowned pianist Novacek to perform in Fallbrook
Last updated 2/15/2023 at 7:48pm
FALLBROOK – Critically-acclaimed and highly sought-after pianist John Novacek will perform in concert at the Mission Theater on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. Novacek regularly tours the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia as a soloist and chamber musician – it will be a rare opportunity for the community to hear him in this not-to-be-missed Fallbrook performance.
Fallbrook Music Society President Bob Freaney said, "Piano virtuoso John Novacek will impress our audience with an intimate and inspiring afternoon of works by well-known classical composers, and a few surprises: three of his...
