Internationally renowned pianist Novacek to perform in Fallbrook

Fallbrook Music Society presents internationally renowned pianist John Novacek in concert at Mission Theater, Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. This concert is free admission. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Critically-acclaimed and highly sought-after pianist John Novacek will perform in concert at the Mission Theater on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. Novacek regularly tours the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia as a soloist and chamber musician – it will be a rare opportunity for the community to hear him in this not-to-be-missed Fallbrook performance.

Fallbrook Music Society President Bob Freaney said, "Piano virtuoso John Novacek will impress our audience with an intimate and inspiring afternoon of works by well-known classical composers, and a few surprises: three of his...