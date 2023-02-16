Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

No wall between LeAnn Rimes and audience

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/15/2023 at 7:48pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

LeAnn Rimes was supposed to perform at Pala Casino’s Events Center on Dec. 22, but her coughing when she had the flu caused bleeding on her vocal cords and her Pala concert was postponed to Jan. 27.

Pala had not scheduled any concerts for January because the curtain which had been on the left (from the audience’s perspective) of the stage was replaced with a permanent wall and the construction caused a break from public activity in the room. The work was completed in time to allow the concert on the rescheduled date, making it the first concert since t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/16/2023 05:32