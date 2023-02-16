No wall between LeAnn Rimes and audience
Last updated 2/15/2023 at 7:48pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
LeAnn Rimes was supposed to perform at Pala Casino’s Events Center on Dec. 22, but her coughing when she had the flu caused bleeding on her vocal cords and her Pala concert was postponed to Jan. 27.
Pala had not scheduled any concerts for January because the curtain which had been on the left (from the audience’s perspective) of the stage was replaced with a permanent wall and the construction caused a break from public activity in the room. The work was completed in time to allow the concert on the rescheduled date, making it the first concert since t...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)