No wall between LeAnn Rimes and audience

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

LeAnn Rimes was supposed to perform at Pala Casino’s Events Center on Dec. 22, but her coughing when she had the flu caused bleeding on her vocal cords and her Pala concert was postponed to Jan. 27.

Pala had not scheduled any concerts for January because the curtain which had been on the left (from the audience’s perspective) of the stage was replaced with a permanent wall and the construction caused a break from public activity in the room. The work was completed in time to allow the concert on the rescheduled date, making it the first concert since t...