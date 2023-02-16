Pala Casino Spa Resort presents singer and actress Lea Salonga

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga Saturday, March 18, performing live indoors at the Events Center. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Salonga is renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in "Miss Saigon." In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theater. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical "Les Misérables" on Broadway and returned to the b...