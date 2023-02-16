Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino Spa Resort presents singer and actress Lea Salonga

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/15/2023 at 7:47pm

Actress and singer Lea Salonga will perform at Pala Casino Spa Resort Saturday, March 18. Village News/Courtesy photo

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga Saturday, March 18, performing live indoors at the Events Center. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Salonga is renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in "Miss Saigon." In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theater. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical "Les Misérables" on Broadway and returned to the b...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023