County to fund millions toward affordable housing

Cassie Klapp

County of San Diego Communications Office

On Feb. 7, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved recommendations that will allow the county’s Housing and Community Development Services to leverage millions of dollars in state funding for the development and preservation of affordable housing.

The action came after the board announced last October its goal to produce 10,000 units by 2030. The effort is part of the county’s framework for ending homelessness through permanent housing and support targeted at the root cause and prevention.

“This is a huge s...