EDCO will provide waste & recycling services on Presidents' Day
Last updated 2/15/2023 at 6:52pm
FALLBROOK – There will be no delay in waste and recycling collection services on Monday, Feb. 20, and all customers will be serviced on their regularly scheduled service day.
EDCO’s customer service offices, including its public disposal sites and recycling buyback centers, will also remain open. This includes Fallbrook Waste and Recycling Services.
Submitted by EDCO....
