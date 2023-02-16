Grant period open for nonprofits

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The window is open for area organizations to apply for funding grants from the Fallbrook Regional Health District. Applicants must turn in paperwork by Feb. 28 and announcement of the grant recipients will be in April.

Last year, 15 organizations – of the 23 formal requests – shared more than the half million dollars budgeted for from the Community Health Contract grants. Organizations are required to meet the health and wellness needs of the community and be consistent with the district’s mission, all spelled out on the district’s web site:...