Rock Steady Boxing benefits people with Parkinson's

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group’s next meeting is Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The guest speakers will be Amanda and Stephen Fritscher of West Coast Fitness who will talk about Rock Steady Boxing.

West Coast Training Center was created in order to serve people through health and fitness. Its mission was to heal and help people mentally, physically and spiritually.

Amanda Fritscher said, “In order to achieve optimal physical results you must build yourself mentally and physically firs...