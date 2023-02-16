Tai Chi is for seniors too

Inglis Carré

Special to the Village News

If you are looking for fun and gentle exercises that can improve your mental and physical health, Tai Chi could be the answer. This ancient art that has been practiced in China for centuries along with its companion art, Qigong, is known for its many physical and mental health benefits.

The flowing movements of these internal arts are designed to develop the life force to increase awareness, protection from attack and the power of kicks and punches, and to extend the life span. According to 2022 results of a Shanghai study of 60,000 men over a per...