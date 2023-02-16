Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Tai Chi is for seniors too

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/15/2023 at 7:25pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Liz Styron performs "The Bear" from "The Frolic of the Five Animals."

Inglis Carré

Special to the Village News

If you are looking for fun and gentle exercises that can improve your mental and physical health, Tai Chi could be the answer. This ancient art that has been practiced in China for centuries along with its companion art, Qigong, is known for its many physical and mental health benefits.

The flowing movements of these internal arts are designed to develop the life force to increase awareness, protection from attack and the power of kicks and punches, and to extend the life span. According to 2022 results of a Shanghai study of 60,000 men over a per...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/16/2023 06:30