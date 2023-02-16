Dooley appointed to fill FUHSD Zone 1 seat

Jim Dooley is sworn in as trustee of the FUHSD Board, Feb. 13. Village News photo

Village News staff

At a special meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees, Monday night, Feb. 13, Jim Dooley was appointed to fill a vacancy for the Zone 1 seat, left when Courtney Hilborn resigned shortly after being sworn in.

The special meeting ended about 5:30 p.m. and the regular board meeting started at 6 p.m. with the swearing in of Dooley.

The positives noted about Dooley were his 45 years in Fallbrook and the fact that he and his wife Jean hosted 12 foreign exchange students in their home. The one concern was that possibly his many connections in the...