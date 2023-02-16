Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks artists for Art of the Avocado

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, sponsor of the "Art of the Avocado" art competition is now calling for entries. This year marks its 17th year. The art competition is part of Fallbrook's annual Avocado Festival.

Any artistic medium may be submitted – the only restriction is that an "avocado" must be easily identifiable in all pieces.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each of the three categories. For 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional art: first place – $300, second place – $200, and third place – $100. The photography category cash prizes are: first place – $150, second...