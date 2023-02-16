Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks artists for Art of the Avocado

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/15/2023 at 8:32pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The 2022 Merrill Everett Memorial Award winner is "Peacado" by Christine J. Cannariato of Escondido.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, sponsor of the "Art of the Avocado" art competition is now calling for entries. This year marks its 17th year. The art competition is part of Fallbrook's annual Avocado Festival.

Any artistic medium may be submitted – the only restriction is that an "avocado" must be easily identifiable in all pieces.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each of the three categories. For 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional art: first place – $300, second place – $200, and third place – $100. The photography category cash prizes are: first place – $150, second...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023