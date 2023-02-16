Rez Radio celebrates 12 years on the air

John Fox

Special to the Village News

It was 12 years ago, Feb. 3, 2011, that we received our FCC license, first as KOPA, and for the past four and a half years as KPRI. It is a FM radio station of the Kupa/Pala Rez Indians. Since first signing on, Rez Radio has never unintentionally gone off the air and has always stood ready to convey important official information in any emergency.

We developed news and other local programming that has earned more than 20 San Diego Press Club awards for Excellence in Journalism, as well as recognition from the Southern California News Association for B...