Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rez Radio celebrates 12 years on the air

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/15/2023 at 8:25pm

The Pala Rez Radio studio has some newer equipment, installed Feb. 2021. Village News/Courtesy photo

John Fox

Special to the Village News

It was 12 years ago, Feb. 3, 2011, that we received our FCC license, first as KOPA, and for the past four and a half years as KPRI. It is a FM radio station of the Kupa/Pala Rez Indians. Since first signing on, Rez Radio has never unintentionally gone off the air and has always stood ready to convey important official information in any emergency.

We developed news and other local programming that has earned more than 20 San Diego Press Club awards for Excellence in Journalism, as well as recognition from the Southern California News Association for B...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/16/2023 05:49