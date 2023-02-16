Singh chronicle continues, settlement not covered by insurance

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

As trustees of the Fallbrook Union Elementary District begin plans to select a successor to the former superintendent, there seems to be a movement to challenge the settlement of nearly $400,000 for Dr. Candace Singh.

That amount was approved by the board on Nov. 7. Board President Suzanne Lundin explained that the settlement ended what would have been a protracted and expensive legal battle. The board voted to approve the settlement agreement by a 4-1 vote.

Lundin said the threatened lawsuit that the board prevented centered around Singh’s allegat...