Our kids are our greatest natural resource

Julie Reeder

Publisher

Our greatest natural resource is our people. All kinds, colors, and backgrounds. And especially our children

We know this locally as people, mostly volunteers, make our town great and our kids are our future, literally and completely.

I was reminded of it Monday night at our high school board meeting.

Parents and educators were both voicing their concerns about books that some parents were saying needed to not only be removed from the library, but the books in question needed to have access removed from their Chromebooks unless their parents opted in.

Or, the students can get them from other places.

Other speakers, against banning the books, said that it was parents and groups with far-right ideologies, censorship, book burning, who may also want to burn the classics like Mark Twain ànd the Scarlet Letter, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

But those people that were mischaracterizing and slandering don't want to ban any of those books. That's another crowd.

The classics aren't the problem. I think the hope is that the students are good enough readers to be able to read the classics.

I agree that the conversation is worth having though.

Certainly, our kids are worth the effort.

We worry so much about what is going on all over the world in Ukraine, China, Turkey, and Syria. We focus on spy balloons and the missteps of our political leaders, and how our taxes are being spent.

It's all very important, I agree, but overwhelmingly the priority is our most precious natural resource – our children – our country's literal future. Our hearts, our priority, our commitment and investment of time and resources.

It's uncomfortable, and for some parents maddening to read out loud what some of these books for kids have in them.

Honestly, I couldn't reprint what I've read in these books because they are too graphic and especially when they involve little children.

I have to believe that some people advocating for these books haven't actually read them.

If a grown man gave your child some of these books, with sexually explicit descriptions of sex and even drawings, they may be arrested. When is it considered indoctrination, grooming or sexual harassment?

How far is too far? It's a fair question.

Why is it ok for the school to offer them these books but not a grown man?

Are we not supposed to use good judgment when choosing what students should be exposed to?

Should people you don't know be able to introduce your child to anything? Any topic? Any ideology?

Again, how far is too far?

Let's talk about it and try to come to a consensus. Both sides may not see eye to eye, but maybe there is a middle ground somewhere if we really hear each other and the priority is the children.

I know some of the people on both sides. Neither hates kids. Neither is a criminal.

I wonder what could happen?

I'm putting together a roundtable. If you are interested in participating and you can stay calm and reasonable, contact me at [email protected] and just put “roundtable” in the subject line.