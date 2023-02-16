CIF approves girls flag football

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The CIF San Diego Section’s Board of Managers approved the addition of girls flag football as a CIF sport.

The vote at the Jan. 18 Board of Managers meeting was unanimous. “It’s going to be a great thing,” said CIF commissioner Joe Heinz. “We’re excited to get it going, and I think it will be a great thing for women’s sports.”

Flag football was initially approved as a fall sport for the San Diego Section. “We need to look at it as a section to make sure our governance wants to keep it as a fall sport,” Heinz said.

Field availability, pla...