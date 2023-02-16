Fallbrook Wrestling Club hosts youth tournament

Flahive, Johnson, Wilson win divisions

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Wrestling Club hosted a San Diego-Imperial Kids Wrestling Association tournament Jan. 29, and three of the Fallbrook wrestlers won their divisions.

“Definitely went well,” said tournament organizer Cristian Vera.

Part of Vera’s satisfaction was the performance of the 22 Fallbrook Wrestling Club members who participated on the mat. “They did really well,” he said. “We had a handful of kids medal.”

The fact that the Fallbrook Wrestling Club had 22 participants was also pleasing to Vera. “It was really cool to see,” he said....