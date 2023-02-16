Lady Warriors start February with shutout

The Lady Warriors who are seniors pose with roses given to them at Ramona High's senior night game, from left, Jade Boltinghouse, Jennefer Diaz, Lizeth Alegria, Jasmine Salgado, Mikayla Gioia and Panther Espinosa. Village News/ Kotinca Palma photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's girls soccer team began January with seven consecutive shutouts before Valley Center scored a second-half goal on Jan. 31. Fallbrook's first February game was in Ramona, and the Warriors obtained their ninth shutout of the season with a 3-0 victory Feb. 2.

"These girls are working so hard. They're finally coming together; coming along," said Fallbrook coach Nico Guerra. "They work together as a team."

The three goals were the most for Fallbrook since Dec. 12, when the Warriors had a 3-1 victory over Vista which did not count in the...