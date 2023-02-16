Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Seniors needed for softball season

 
Last updated 2/15/2023 at 8:06pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is currently looking for new players 50 plus years of age for its next season starting the week of March 7. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

Potential players must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that appropriate team placement can be made. The current season is under way and the teams welcome all potential players to come for a screening, practice and get into game shape by attending any of our pre-game warm-ups at 3:30 p.m.

Interested players may email Chuck at [email protected] Additional preliminary information and an overview of the league can be found at http://fallbrookseniorsoftball.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Softball.

 

