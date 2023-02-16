Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Warriors to play in rugby championship match

 
Last updated 2/15/2023 at 8:05pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s boys rugby team advanced to the Southern California Interscholastic Rugby Federation’s championship match.

The Warriors will play Cathedral Catholic for the championship Feb. 24 at Cathedral Catholic. The game will begin at 7 p.m. Fallbrook earned a berth in the final with a 14-13 victory Feb. 11 at St. Augustine which closed out the Warriors’ regular season.

“It was a very tough game,” said Fallbrook coach Sierra Arteaga.

Fallbrook and St. Augustine both entered the Feb. 11 game with one loss, so the winner would play in t...



