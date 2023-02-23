Four tips for your final walk-through

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

When you buy a house, you’ll do a final walk-through of the property in the days or hours before closing.

This is an important step in the homebuying process, as it gives you one last chance to assess the condition of the house before signing on the dotted line. Attention to detail is paramount during your walk-through.

As you approach your closing day, here’s what you’ll want to consider as you walk through the home.

1. Were the requested repairs completed? If you asked the seller to make certain repairs after the inspection, you’ll want to make sure those were done properly. If they weren’t, we might want to delay the closing or ask for credits from the sellers to make up for it.

2. Do the electric, HVAC and plumbing systems work properly? Turn on all the lights, flush the toilets, run each faucet, and adjust the thermostat. You’ll want to be sure all systems are working before finalizing your purchase.

3. Has anything been left in the home? The home should be clean and clear of all the previous owner’s belongings (except for items included in the sale). Anything left behind will need to be removed before you move into the property.

4. Are the fixtures in the house (and functioning)? Check all the fixtures and appliances that were agreed upon, too. If you negotiated with the seller to leave their TV mounts or washer and dryer, are they there? Are they working? We can double-check your sales contract if you’re unsure what should be included.

You should also snap photos during the final walk-through, particularly if you spot anything that wasn’t repaired or needs to be removed. We can use them to show the seller’s agent and address things.

Please get in touch if you have questions about homebuying or any other real estate needs. Reach out to Jane Kepley with CR Properties at 760-622-0204 or [email protected]