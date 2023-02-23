Pala Casino establishes strategic partnership with NASCAR and RFK Racing

PALA – The upcoming Pala Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Feb. 26 in Fontana, California, kicks off a new partnership between Pala Casino, NASCAR, and RFK Racing.

“We thank NASCAR for their warm embrace of Pala Casino as the Title Sponsor of this NASCAR Cup Series race, The Pala Casino 400,” said Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino at a recent press conference. “Casinos and racing have a lot in common: action,” said Buro. “Pala Casino has spinning ‘reels’ and NASCAR has spinning ‘wheels’ – they both spin fast, the experience at both venues is thrilling, and they both create winners.”

This race, scheduled for Feb. 26, is the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season and is the highly anticipated follow-up to the DAYTONA 500.

Adding to this partnership is Chris Buescher’s No. 17 RFK Ford which will carry Pala Casino colors when the green flag waves to start the race. “Our fans will quickly notice the enthusiasm Pala Casino brings to the table,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “Pala Casino, NASCAR, The Auto Club Speedway and RFK Racing is a winning combination.”

“The Pala Casino team and the Pala Band of Mission Indians are very proud to sponsor this NASCAR Cup Series race. We look forward to enjoying many more years together,” said Buro.

Tickets for the Pala Casino 400 are on sale now at http://www.autoclubspeedway.com.

Pala Casino is conveniently located off 1-5 and Highway 76 and is easily accessible from all counties in Southern California. For more information, visit http://www.palacasino.com, http://www.facebook.com/palacasino. or http://www.twitter.com/palacasino.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.