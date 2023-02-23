Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FBA volunteers care for flowers on Main

 
Last updated 2/22/2023 at 4:22pm

Volunteer Renee Koch, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance Board member and flower pot steward, is busy with her husband, Larry, trimming and repotting flower pots along Main Avenue. These flower pots are permitted by the county and it is important that they not be moved. They are one of many FBA projects. Anyone interested in learning more about FBA projects, can check out https://fallbrookbeautification.org. Village News/Courtesy photo

 

