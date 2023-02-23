Input on Inclusionary Housing Ordinance needed
Last updated 2/22/2023 at 4:22pm
SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services invites anyone interested to attend a public meeting to share their thoughts on a proposed Inclusionary Housing Ordinance that would apply in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Inclusionary housing is a tool used to help increase production of affordable housing by requiring that new development provide affordable housing units as part of their project.
During this meeting, staff will present a summary of the Draft Ordinance that is currently available for public review on the project’s website until March 7...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)