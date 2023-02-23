Input on Inclusionary Housing Ordinance needed

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services invites anyone interested to attend a public meeting to share their thoughts on a proposed Inclusionary Housing Ordinance that would apply in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Inclusionary housing is a tool used to help increase production of affordable housing by requiring that new development provide affordable housing units as part of their project.

During this meeting, staff will present a summary of the Draft Ordinance that is currently available for public review on the project’s website until March 7...