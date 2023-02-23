Sheriff's Wellness Unit to promote wellness resources to its employees

SAN DIEGO – It is more important than ever to support the health and wellness of all Sheriff employees. That support will help the San Diego County Sheriff's Department retain employees who are better able to care for their families and serve our communities.

The Sheriff's Department has always had wellness programs that include peer support, a Chaplaincy program and a contract with the Counseling Team International, as well as a risk management and medical liaison units. The addition of a wellness team which will coordinate with these existing programs and is available to Sheriff's staff...