Temecula Valley Hospital achieves national certification as a gluten-free food service facility

 
Last updated 2/22/2023 at 3:29pm

Validation as a Gluten-Free Safe Spot establishes trust with gluten-free patrons. Village News/Courtesy photo

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital has achieved its certification as a Gluten-Free Food Service program, making it the first hospital in California to achieve this status. The TVH nutrition team met the rigorous standards and expectations for safety required to achieve this honor. The team is proud to serve delicious meals for any diet preference on a daily basis and this designation demonstrates their commitment to provide quality food for patients and the community

