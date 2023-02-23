Therapy animals support, educate and motivate D'Vine Path students

D'Vine Path students, from left, Jamie Hoghtelin, Austin Staack and Shawn Lemmon spend time grooming and caring for the miniature Mediterranean donkeys. D'Vine Path/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In February 2022, D'Vine Path had the opportunity to expand and purchased an eight acre property on Morro Hills Road. This expansion has allowed the program to evolve and develop new ways to educate the students. This new space also allowed the program to invest in therapy animals including one African Sulcata tortoise, one Holland lop rabbit and three miniature Mediterranean donkeys.

According to D'Vine Path Operations Director Canece Huber, the relocation allowed the program to expand in more ways than one.

"Once we relocated to this amazing site, it was evident that our...