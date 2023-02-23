Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

CA Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Ruling Striking Down SDUSD Vaccine Mandate

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/23/2023 at 5:49pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Supreme Court rejected a challenge this week to a previous ruling that struck down the San Diego Unified School District's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Wednesday's ruling from the state's high court stemmed from a lawsuit filed by local parents group Let Them Choose against the school district, which sought to require unvaccinated students to take part in remote learning via independent study.

Like other lower courts, the California Supreme Court said such mandates can only be imposed by the state.

San Diego Superior Court Judge John Meyer ruled in December of 2021 that while students are required to receive some vaccinations in order to attend in-person school, adding COVID-19 to the list of required vaccinations without allowing personal belief exemptions is an exercise of authority that lies only with the state.

A three-justice panel from the Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled in agreement with Meyer last fall.

San Diego Unified's school board approved its mandate in late 2021, but was forced to delay implementation in part due to the ongoing legal challenges.

State public health officials announced earlier this month that a plan to add COVID-19 to the list of required school vaccinations has been abandoned.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-02-23-2023 17:09

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/24/2023 10:58