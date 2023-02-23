Deceased victim identified

A beer bottle and other evidence is protected from the rain under a white tarp.

UPDATE: SAN DIEGO SHERIFF PRESS RELEASE: 02/24/2023 9:07 AM

The victim in this incident has been identified as 39-year-old Manuel Jesus Aguirre. Manuel's family have been notified of his death.

The suspects have been identified as 27-year-old Dionicio Miguel Figueroa and 38-year-old Carlos Miguel Figueroa. Dionicio and Carlos are brothers and did not know Manuel prior to this incident.

It is unknown what type of object was used as a weapon during the assault. The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation.

Dionicio and Carlos have been booked into the Vista Detention Facility for 187(A) PC – Murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Man dies from stabbing in Bonsall; two taken into custody

SAN DIEGO SHERIFF PRESS RELEASE: UPDATE 7:53 PM

On February 23, 2023, at about 1:30 p.m., deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff's Station received a radio call of a man assaulted with a knife at the 5200 block of Mission Road, Fallbrook. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male in his late thirties with what appeared to be a puncture wound to his upper chest. Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital. Despite efforts from hospital staff, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Deputies searched the area where the assault occurred and located two male subjects hiding in nearby brush. Witness statements and video surveillance obtained from local businesses confirmed the subjects detained are the suspects involved in the incident. One suspect is 38 years old, and the other is 28 years old.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation. The relationship between the victim and suspects is unknown at this time. At this point in the investigation, the identity of the victim is unknown. Once the suspects are formally booked into jail, their names will be released. The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Village News/Gilberto Gonzales photo Sheriff's deputies are collaborating as the investigation and search continue to find the suspects who stabbed a man on Thursday, Feb 23, 2023.

A man was stabbed today, Feb. 23rd, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Mission Rd. in front of Village Bonsall Market. He was transported by NCFPD to the hospital for treatment and it is not known if the injuries are life-threatening. Another man was taken into custody at about 2 pm and two more are being sought with deputies, detectives, K-9 units, and the ASTREA helicopter. SD Sheriffs were responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

As of 4:50 pm, deputies are searching the area for the two men believed to have been involved. It is unknown why the assault occurred. Eyewitnesses reported that the three suspects appeared to be of Guatemalan descent and were headed across the highway toward the riverbed. This is still an early version report. More will be reported as information is available.