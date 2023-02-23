Groundbreaking signals the construction start of the French Valley Parkway Interchange Project Phase 2

Tony Ault

Staff Writer

The City of Temecula’s groundbreaking ceremony for the decade-long construction startup of the huge $138 million French Valley Parkway Interchange Project was held on Feb. 14; the project promises to relieve traffic congestion on Interstates 15 and 215 by 2025.

The groundbreaking took place at the intersection of Ynez Road and Date Street in Temecula. Dozens of dignitaries and invited guests celebrated the historic event.

The huge construction will be from the Northbound approach to the I-15/I-215 before Winchester Road where for years traffic congestion slowed tra...