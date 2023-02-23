Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Groundbreaking signals the construction start of the French Valley Parkway Interchange Project Phase 2

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/22/2023 at 4:33pm

Tony Ault

Staff Writer

The City of Temecula’s groundbreaking ceremony for the decade-long construction startup of the huge $138 million French Valley Parkway Interchange Project was held on Feb. 14; the project promises to relieve traffic congestion on Interstates 15 and 215 by 2025.

The groundbreaking took place at the intersection of Ynez Road and Date Street in Temecula. Dozens of dignitaries and invited guests celebrated the historic event.

The huge construction will be from the Northbound approach to the I-15/I-215 before Winchester Road where for years traffic congestion slowed tra...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/23/2023 05:25