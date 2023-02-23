Heavy wind, rain, snow throughout Wednedsay expected

Winter Weather Warning issued

In Fallbrook and Bonsall we will continue to have wind warnings and heavy rain until about 10 am. Then showers throughout the day.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Winter Weather Warning today, Wednesday, from 3pm to 8 pm above 2500 feet with wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

National Weather Service

Snow may reach levels as low as 2000' elevation.

There are weather warnings for driving, especially in the mountains and valleys above 2500 feet elevation, with the wind and snow making it hard to see as you drive.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Scattered snow showers are possible in the far inland valleys near the foothills of the mountains during the late afternoon and early evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.