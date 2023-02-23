Howells selected to Vallecitos school board vacancy

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Chris Howells was selected to fill the vacant Trustee Area 1 seat on the Vallecitos School District board.

During the Feb. 14 Vallecitos school board meeting, all four of the other board members approved placing Howells on the seat. The term of the seat is from December 2022 to December 2026; the seat will be subject to election for a two-year term in November 2024 and Howells may run for that two-year term if he desires.

“I’m just really excited to start working with him,” said Vallecitos School District Superintendent Meliton Sanchez.

In June 2019,...