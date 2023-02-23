Art grant program accepting applications in San Diego/Imperial counties
Last updated 2/22/2023 at 3:37pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A grant program for artists and cultural
practitioners through the city of San Diego and regional partners went live
Feb. 15.
The program is funded through a $4.75 million California Creative
Corps grant from the California Arts Council, and will grant recipients funds
to “develop artistic content and carry out public campaigns that increase
regional awareness of issues impacting San Diego and Imperial counties,
including public health, energy and water conservation, climate mitigation,
civic engagement and social justice matters,'' a city statement said.
“The...
