Brockson qualifies for state tournament

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School junior Nic Brockson qualified for the CIF state wrestling tournament.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at the CIF San Diego Section’s all-division masters tournament Feb. 17-18 at Mission Hills High School qualified for the state tournament. Brockson placed fourth in the 115-pound bracket.

“We’re very proud of him,” said Fallbrook head coach Tom Brockson.

The masters tournament included the top seven in each weight class from the Division II tournament Feb. 11 at San Pasqual High School. Three Warriors qualified for...