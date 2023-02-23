Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Brockson qualifies for state tournament

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/22/2023 at 4:11pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School junior Nic Brockson qualified for the CIF state wrestling tournament.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at the CIF San Diego Section’s all-division masters tournament Feb. 17-18 at Mission Hills High School qualified for the state tournament. Brockson placed fourth in the 115-pound bracket.

“We’re very proud of him,” said Fallbrook head coach Tom Brockson.

The masters tournament included the top seven in each weight class from the Division II tournament Feb. 11 at San Pasqual High School. Three Warriors qualified for...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/23/2023 04:53