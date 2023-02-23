Warriors one goal short in CIF girls water polo quarterfinal

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The 2022-23 Fallbrook High School girls water polo season ended Feb. 11 when the Warriors lost a 10-9 match against San Marcos in the CIF Division II quarterfinals.

Fallbrook, which had advanced to the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Ramona in the first-round match Feb. 9, finished the season with a 14-11 overall record. The Warriors were 4-1 in Avocado League play and shared the league championship.

The Feb. 4 CIF playoff seeding and selection meeting gave Fallbrook the seventh seed in the Division II playoffs. Ramona was seeded 10th.

