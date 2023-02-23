Warriors one goal short in CIF girls water polo quarterfinal
Last updated 2/22/2023 at 4:11pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The 2022-23 Fallbrook High School girls water polo season ended Feb. 11 when the Warriors lost a 10-9 match against San Marcos in the CIF Division II quarterfinals.
Fallbrook, which had advanced to the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Ramona in the first-round match Feb. 9, finished the season with a 14-11 overall record. The Warriors were 4-1 in Avocado League play and shared the league championship.
The Feb. 4 CIF playoff seeding and selection meeting gave Fallbrook the seventh seed in the Division II playoffs. Ramona was seeded 10th.
I...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)