Warriors one point away from girls soccer league championship
Last updated 2/22/2023 at 4:10pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
League standings for high school soccer are based on two points for a win and one for a tie. Fallbrook High School’s girls soccer team finished second in the Valley League standings one point behind league champion Valley Center.
Fallbrook posted a 3-0-5 league record. Valley Center was 5-1-2. The two teams tied in both of their league games against each other.
“I’m very proud for what they did,” said Fallbrook coach Nico Guerra. “Overall, I think they did really well.”
Valley Center's only league loss Jan. 24 was at Vista and had a 3‑1 sco...
