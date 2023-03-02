BUSD renews Rawhide Ranch internship program, adds camp

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District had previously approved agreements with Rawhide Ranch for a 12-week veterinarian and animal science internship program for BUSD students in fourth through eighth grades. The Feb. 15 BUSD board meeting not only approved a new internship agreement but also a pair of three-day camps.

The two actions were separate agenda items, and both passed on 5-0 votes. The internship program will allow up to 24 students to participate for 11 weeks on Friday afternoons. The camp agreement will provide overnight sessions May 3-5 and May 2...