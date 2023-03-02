'Celebrate Women Who Tell Our Stories' at Writers Read open mic night

Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will celebrate Women's History Month with "Celebrate Women Who Tell Our Stories," including top: Toni Morrison, Maxine Hong Kingston, Jovita Idar and Maya Angelou; Middle: Gerda Lerner, Gloria Steinem, Winona La Duke and Lillian Hellman; Bottom: Betty Soskin, Willa Cather, Gertrude Stein and Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library is celebrating Women's History Month with an all-open-mic night Friday, March 10. The public reading begins at a new start time for the monthly series, 6:30 p.m., in the library's community room, which can be accessed through Poet's Patio.

This year's Women's History Month theme is "Celebrate Women Who Tell Our Stories," and the community is encouraged to join the celebration by sharing poetry and prose by, for or about women, either original works or those by favorite writers.

The March 10 reading will salute the rich contributions women have made to literature, as creators and subjects.

According to the Library of Congress, Women's History Month, first recognized nationally in 1987, is intended to commemorate and encourage "the study, observance and celebration of the vital roles of women" in U.S. history. The LOC has launched a new online resource guide to a comprehensive collection of women's history materials at https://guides.loc.gov/american-women.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064.