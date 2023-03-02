Fashion show/brunch to help save lives

The fashion show at the women's connection brunch will feature clothes from the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, 40665 Winchester Road #8, Temecula. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection presents a St Patrick's Day fashion show and brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m.

The featured speaker, regional manager Susan Heppner, will emcee an elegant fashion show featuring clothes, handbags, hats, shoes and accessories from the Discovery Shop in Temecula, an upscale thrift store. Five of the local ladies will model three different outfits to the enjoyment of music played by Craig Herriott, pianist.

Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society, whose mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Guest speaker Heather Roth, a busy, resourceful wife and mother, shares how she turned "Trash into Treasure."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way, near Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children, with reservations. Reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633, or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.