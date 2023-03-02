FGMS member Graeber to talk about Mexican minerals
Last updated 3/2/2023 at 6:11pm
Village News/Courtesy photo
FALLBROOK – The next Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society general meeting will feature long-time member Kerith Graeber, who is known as a top Mexican mineral collector. She will share her passion for collecting and the stories behind the specimens as the guest speaker, at 7 p.m., March 9.
The FGMS meeting room is at 123 W. Alvarado St. For more information, email [email protected] or visit http://www.fgms.org.
Submitted by Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.
