FGMS member Graeber to talk about Mexican minerals

Kerith Graeber is the guest speaker for the March FGMS meeting.

FALLBROOK – The next Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society general meeting will feature long-time member Kerith Graeber, who is known as a top Mexican mineral collector. She will share her passion for collecting and the stories behind the specimens as the guest speaker, at 7 p.m., March 9.

The FGMS meeting room is at 123 W. Alvarado St. For more information, email [email protected] or visit http://www.fgms.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.